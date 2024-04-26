JT has gone hard for “Okay,” her latest single that finds her bars going even harder. “I’m about to get super annoying promoting okay!” The Miami rapper admitted to her followers on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the song’s release. “I want this song to GO!”

JT shouldn’t have to try too hard to convince people on “Okay,” considering the song oozes infectious confidence. “I’m pretty than a motherf*cker, hoes be looking okay,” she raps. “She think that she f*ckin’ with me, is this b*tch okay? / He said he ain’t f*ckin’ around, I look at him like, ‘Okay’ / I used to down bad, but now a b*tch okay.”

The City Girls star is currently on her first headlining solo US tour, with her next show set for Friday, April 26, at The Harbor in New York, New York.

“The Harbor said I can go all night,” JT posted on Thursday night, April 25. “Safe to say WE OUTSIDE tomorrow & that’s on OKAY!!!”

The harbor said I can go all night 😭💀 safe to say WE OUTSIDE tomorrow & that’s on OKAY!!! — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) April 26, 2024

“Okay” follows “No Bars” and “Sideways” as JT’s solo releases — all generating anticipation for her forthcoming solo project City Cinderella.

The project is named after JT’s fund “uplifting local partners who work tirelessly to ensure that every girl who dreams of going to prom can do so in a dress that makes her feel like royalty” because “economic barriers should not prevent any high school girl from experiencing the joy and self-confidence that comes with feeling beautiful on of the most memorable nights,” as detailed on the campaign’s official website.

In other words, JT is trying to make as many people as possible feel as good as she does in “Okay.”

Listen to “Okay” above.