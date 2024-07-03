City Girls JT 2021 Revolt Summit
Getty Image
Music

JT Shared The Official Cover Art For Her Solo Debut Mixtape ‘City Cinderella,’ And Fans Have Chills

With “Dade County Dreaming,” Camila Cabello seemingly treated fans to the last time we’ll hear the City Girls on a track (for now). While, the culture shaping duo is officially done, former member JT is just getting starting.

In March, the “Okay” rapper hinted at her debut solo project, City Cinderella. Yesterday (July 2), JT officially unveiled the forthcoming body of work’s cover art and release date.

“City Cinderella coming….7/19 👑🧊✨,” she wrote. “My hands shaking posting this. Juvies we here…..🥹.”

Users online were frozen with shock over the creative direction of the cover. Many quickly praised JT for taking an artistic risk.

“This one of the best covers I’ve seen from a rap girl this year ngl,” wrote one user.

“BEST COVER ART OF THE YEAR. YES JT!! 😍💎,” echoed another.

“The cover? WE READY, WTF,” chimed another.

Others pointed about the direct references subtly hidden in the photograph—specifically the incorporation of high fashion house, Margiela’s highly sought after Spring 2009 Cinderella Glass Heels.

“JT aligning her fashion interests with her solo music pursuits/positioning is so intentional,” penned another.

Although the official tracklist hasn’t been rolled out, JT has dropped several tracks including “Okay,” “Sideways,” and “No Bars,” all of which fans hope will make the final cut.

City Cinderella is out on 7/19 via Quality Control. Find more information here.

