JT Is Royalty On The Road For Her Upcoming ‘City Cinderella Tour’

Miami’s mercenary ratchet rap duo City Girls may be defunct, but the show apparently goes on. JT, one-half of City Girls along with partner-in-rhyme Yung Miami, is proceeding as a solo artist, with a new album, City Cinderella, in the works, led by singles like “Sideways” and “Okay.” It’s slated for release on July 19, and just in time to capitalize, she’s revealed the dates for her upcoming City Cinderella tour, which kicks off a month later in Kansas City, Missouri.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, July 12, at 10 AM local time. Venue/promoter pre-sales start on Wednesday, July 10, at 10 AM and Spotify pre-sale launches Thursday, July 11 at 10 AM. You can find more info at CityCinderella.com.
JT 2024 Tour Dates
08/20 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
08/21 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
08/23 — Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall
08/24 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
08/25 — Hartford, CT @ The Webster – Main Room
08/28 — Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
08/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
08/30 — New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square
09/01 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
09/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
09/05 — Richmond, VA @ The National
09/06 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
09/08 — Columbia, SC @ The Senate
09/10 — Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
09/11 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
09/13 — Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
09/14 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
09/15 — Dallas, TX @ Gilley’s – South Side Music Hall
09/16 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs
09/20 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
09/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
City Cinderella is out on 7/19 via Quality Control. Find more information here.