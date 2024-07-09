JT Is Royalty On The Road For Her Upcoming ‘City Cinderella Tour’

Miami’s mercenary ratchet rap duo City Girls may be defunct, but the show apparently goes on. JT, one-half of City Girls along with partner-in-rhyme Yung Miami, is proceeding as a solo artist, with a new album, City Cinderella, in the works, led by singles like “Sideways” and “Okay.” It’s slated for release on July 19, and just in time to capitalize, she’s revealed the dates for her upcoming City Cinderella tour, which kicks off a month later in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, July 12, at 10 AM local time. Venue/promoter pre-sales start on Wednesday, July 10, at 10 AM and Spotify pre-sale launches Thursday, July 11 at 10 AM. You can find more info at CityCinderella.com.