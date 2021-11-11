Juice WRLD is one of the rappers who we tragically lost at the age of just 21 due to addiction and overdose in the last few years. The hip-hop community deeply mourned the loss of such an electric talent, and as our own Aaron Williams noted, he left behind the perfect music to cry to, still helping fans cope even with their grief over his own death.

Since his passing in 2019, is mother, Ms. Carmela Wallace, has been keeping his legacy alive with posthumous releases that honor the young artist. In 2020, the first posthumous release, Legends Never Die, became a No. 1 album, and after teasing a trilogy of posthumous EPs, including one called The Party Never Ends, his mother has shared news of another new full-length today called Fighting Demons.

His mother shared a message for fans:

“There was nothing Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins enjoyed more than delivering new music to his millions of fans around the world. He left behind an astonishingly deep catalog of music that will ensure his fans will have new songs to listen to for years to come. Jarad was always searingly honest about his struggles and through his musical genius he articulated what was on his heart and mind vividly through his art. He never gave up and his friends and family never gave up on offering their support to him. Today we announce a new album Fighting Demons out Dec 10th. We encourage all of you who struggle with addiction and mental health to never give up the fight. We continue to extend free support to you via LiveFree999.org created in his honor.”

Watch the trailer for the new album above. For context, LiveFree999.org was established after his death to honor the late rapper and help other young people battling with addiction. Fighting Demons is out 12/10 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.