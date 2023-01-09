Rauw Alejandro is gearing up to tour the US this year. Yesterday (January 8), the Puerto Rican superstar revealed when tickets for his hotly-anticipated Saturno World Tour will go on sale.

Back in December, Alejandro announced the tour dates for his Saturno World Tour. On March 5, he will kick off the US leg of the tour in Tampa, Florida. Alejandro will visit all the major cites across the country up until May. The venues where the concerts will be held will be unveiled when tickets go on sale on Wednesday, January 11. Fans can sign-up at discoversaturno.com for information on the tour.

la venta sera para todos los países, 11 de enero, podrán ver las fechas, venues y ciudades oficiales. https://t.co/I5WPLQkG6M — RAULEETO (@rauwalejandro) January 8, 2023

Alejandro will be joined on the Saturno World Tour by the Jabbawockeez. Back in November, the acclaimed dance troupe joined Alejandro for his performance at the Latin Grammy Awards. Alejandro sang a medley of songs from his Saturno album that included “Lejos del Cielo,” “Más De Una Vez,” and “Punto 40.”

Alejandro spent Christmas and New Year’s Day with his girlfriend, Spanish pop star Rosalía, in Tokyo, Japan. For the latter holiday, the Latin music power couple had an epic karaoke session to classics by Lady Gaga, Cher, and Daddy Yankee. Alejandro is also nominated at the 2023 Grammy Awards. His EP Trap Cake, Vol. 2 faces Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, and Farruko in the Best Música Urbana Album category.