Future Revealed The Title Of His Next Project And Opened Up About Juice WRLD’s Death

Future has been consistently active for the majority of 2020, a level of activity that began with the release of his Drake-featured track, “Life Is Good.” Since then, he’s shared a remix of the track with DaBaby and Lil Baby, released another track with Drake, worked alongside 2 Chainz Jhene Aiko and Rich The Kid, vowed to donate masks to nearby Atlanta hospitals to protect health professionals in the midst of the coronavirus. He also placed his beloved Beast Mode mixtape on streaming platforms.

Aside from his mask donation, we now know Future’s recent activity will lead up to a new project in the near future. In a recent profile with XXL for their Spring 2020 issue, Future shared the title of the upcoming project. Revealing its title to be Life Is Good, Future explained its title and its meaning to him personally.

It’s about life and being good and just enjoying life. So many tragedies and catastrophes and everything is going on in the world. And you want to enjoy life, as long as you have it. Waking up, breathing, well, you want to be able to soak it all up and be appreciative for every moment on this earth, every moment that you’re living.

Later in the interview, Future was asked about Juice WRLD’s tragic death and whether he feels he influenced the rapper to go down a bad path with drugs.

Me having an influence on that, I just feel like…that is not my intentions. My intention was just to be me. I’m just being me and what you get from it is what you get from it, but at the same time, I wouldn’t want no one to go through anything to harm theyself or to bring death to theyself and Juice Wrld is a touchy situation. I’m heartbroken by the whole thing. My heart goes out to his family, his mom.

Prior to their joint project WRLD On Drugs, Juice WRLD admitted in an interview with Vulture Future was the artist who influenced him to experiment with lean. “That’s the first thing I told him. He just was like, ‘Wow.’ He kind of apologized.”

