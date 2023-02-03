Maluma and Marc Anthony have teamed up for an all-too-relatable break-up anthem. On their new collaboration, “La Fórmula,” the two Latin music superstars are trying anything to get their past loves off their minds.

On the chorus, each of the two take turns singing, “No hay una fórmula para olvidar tus besos / Ni una ecuación que el resultado lleve a eso / Por más que sume y multiplique, me da menos / Ya que te fuiste, por fa’, no te vayas lejos,” which, in English, translates to, “There’s no formula to forget your kisses / Nor is there an equation that leads to that / No matter how much I add and multiply, it gives me less / Since you left, please, don’t go far away.”

In the song’s accompanying visual, Maluma and Anthony are seen cutting vocals to the duet in a recording studio. It appears the bro time is therapeutic as they recover from their respective broken hearts.

The song is expected to appear on Maluma’s next album, which would follow up last year’s The Love & Sex Tape. Not much is known about the upcoming album, however, it appears Maluma may be introducing a new alter ego with this project. In an Instagram post teasing “La Fórmula,” Maluma shared a clip from the video and captioned it with “EMPEZÓ LA ERA DON JUAN,” which means “Let the era of Don Juan begin.”

Check out “La Fórmula” above.