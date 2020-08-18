Fans have continued to show an outpouring of support for Juice WRLD following the rapper’s tragic death in December. Not only has the singer had more singles in the top ten of Billboard’s Hot 100 charts than any other artist of 2020, but his posthumous record Legends Never Die is now certified Platinum.

According to Our Generation Music, Legends Never Die has garnered over a million equivalent album units since its July debut. The record’s quick rise to Platinum isn’t too surprising, as Legends Never Die saw the largest debut week of any posthumous record in the last 20 years, gaining nearly half a million equivalent album units in just one week.

In a statement about his music, Juice’s mother, Carmela Wallace, thanked his fans for the continued support:

“The overwhelming love that millions of music fans clearly have for Jarad reminds us how much his poetic words, creativity, and bright light continues to shine throughout the world. This first collection of songs is a poignant reminder of his great artistic talent and emotional honesty. Music was his passion and recording gave him the outlet to share everything he was going through. […] We are incredibly grateful to the fans who continue to uplift him every single day and our hope is that his words touch your life in a way that helps you through any challenges you may be facing.”

