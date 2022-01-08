Now that Kanye West has finally moved on from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and is actively dating, things are getting interesting. Kim has been openly cavorting around with Pete Davidson for weeks now, so it’s only fair that Kanye head out on some dates himself — and his dates with actress Julia Fox are already turning heads (including her own).

But leave it to TMZ to determine the connection between Julia and Kim, and it turns out, Julia is a huge fan of Kim’s show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. On the last episode of the 2021 season of her podcast, Forbidden Fruits With Julia Fox And Niki Takesh, Fox talks openly about being a “die-hard, OG fan” of the show, and had even brought up the Ye/Kim divorce in the episode, along with Kim dating Pete. “”Can we talk about the Kim and Kanye divorce? Wait, can we talk about Kim and Pete Davidson, though?” she said.

Later on, Julia also said that she’s been watching the show since it first began airing back in 2007 and called it “embarrassing” that she misses it now that the show has ended. The best part, though, is Julia said she was always rooting for the family: “it’s like you are happy for them when something good happens to them.” So if Kanye and Julia do turn serious, it sounds like there will be goodwill there already — at least on Julia’s side.