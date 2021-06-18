Kim Kardashian Attributes Her Kanye West Divorce To Multiple Factors

After months of rumors, Kim Kardashian has been openly discussing the dissolution of her marriage to Kanye West lately. She talked about it during the recent series finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and the spoke about it more on last night’s Keeping Up reunion special.

Andy Cohen hosted the program, and he asked Kardashian why the marriage didn’t work. She responded, “I honestly don’t think I would even say it here on TV, but it was not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision.”

The host then asked about the status of their relationship now and Kardashian answered, “We have an amazing co-parenting relationship and I respect him so much and I think we’ll have… you know, that was my friend first. First and foremost, for a long time.”

In the Keeping Up finale, Kardashian also spoke about a general disconnect between her and West, saying, “I want someone where we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me. Like, every single day, Khloé [Kardashian] and Tristan [Thompson] and I would workout at 6 a.m., the three of us, and I was third-wheeling it for a good eight months in quarantine, and I was so envious of that. I was like, ‘Wow, it’s, like, the little things I don’t have.’ I have all the big things. I have the extravagant everything you can possibly imagine and no one will ever do it like that — I know that, and I’m grateful for those experiences — but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”