Is Justin Bieber Releasing An Album In 2024?

Bieber has not announced that new music is imminent, but this week he sure is hinting at it. He’s been relatively quiet on Instagram while off cycle, but he (for lack of a better term) spammed his starving fans this week with several Instagram carousels filled with photos from the studio and a rehearsal space.

It’s also worth noting that Bieber will be prominently featured during NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto, Ontario, Canada this weekend. The NHL already unveiled All-Star jerseys co-designed by Bieber’s Drew House and Adidas, and Bieber has been announced as the celebrity captain of Team Matthews (named after Auston Matthews, Bieber’s longtime friend who happens to be the best player on Bieber’s lifelong favorite team, the Toronto Maple Leafs).

All of which is to say, NHL All-Star feels like a natural launching pad for Bieber’s next era.

See his latest posts below.