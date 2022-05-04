Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, Kehlani releases her third album Blue Water Road, complete with 13 tracks and features from Blxst, Syd, Jessie Reyez, Ambre, Thundercat, and Justin Bieber. Elsewhere, Giveon returns with “Lie Again,” his second single from his upcoming album, while Khalid continues to treat his fans with music thanks to “Skyline.”

Kehlani — Blue Water Road Two years ago, Kehlani was focused on the pitfalls of love throughout her second album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. Nowadays, she has her eyes set on the better days ahead of her thanks to her third album Blue Water Road. The project, which leans more into a pop sound, carries 13 songs and strong features from Blxst, Syd, Jessie Reyez, Ambre, Thundercat, and Justin Bieber. Giveon — “Lie Again” It appears that Giveon is preparing us for his official debut album, and while it remains to be seen when it will arrive, we can enjoy another single from the Long Beach singer. “Lie Again” pleads with his lover to keep up the facade of their relationship as he’s in no space to hear the truth.

Khalid — “Skyline” Khalid is hard at work completing his third album Everything Is Changing, and while the wait has been a bit longer than expected, he made it easier to endure by dropping Scenic Drive last December. His latest singles include “Skyline,” which sees the Texas native dip his toe into the pop world. Kaash Paige — “Girlfriend” It’s been a little while since we heard from Kaash Paige. Her last release came in 2020 with her debut album Teenage Fever. However, as she promised in her interview with Uproxx last fall, 2022 will be a big year for her, starting with the honest “Girlfriend.” She uses the track to warn a woman about her rockstar lifestyle as she requests to become the singer’s girlfriend.

PJ Morton — Watch The Sun In 2020, PJ Morton released three projects into the world: The Piano Album, Gospel According To PJ, and Christmas With PJ Morton. After a quiet 2021, PJ Morton returns with his ninth album, Watch The Sun. It delivers 11 excellent songs with help from Chronixx, Mr. Talkbox, JoJo, Stevie Wonder, Nas, Wale, Jill Scot, Alex Isley, El Debarge, Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers, and Darrel “MusiqCity” Walls. Mahalia — “In The Club” After dropping her second album Love And Compromise in 2019, Mahalia’s releases have mostly been sporadic singles outside of her 2020 Isolation Tapes EP. It seems like the British singer’s next body of work could be on the way as she arrives with “In The Club,” which falls in line with her previous drops “Letter To Ur Ex” and “Whatever Simon Says.”

Umi — “Whatever U Like” At the end of the month, singer Umi will unveil her long-awaited debut album Forest In The City. So far, the upcoming 15-track effort was led by “Sorry,” and now she adds a second single in “Whatever U Like.” The track arrives with a joyous video that watches the singer and her friends on a journey of self-discovery as they connect with the inner child within themselves. Tayla Parx — “Rich” In 2020, Tayla Parx dropped off her third project in as many years with Coping Mechanisms, but the following year, things were much quieter for her as she went all of 2021 with just a few singles. Now, she’s back in action with “Rich,” a bouncy yet timid track she uses to caution of her inability to deal with another heartbreak.

Amaal — Milly Almost three years after dropping her Black Dove EP, Somalian singer Amaal steps back into the light with her new project Milly. It presents eight tracks and a lone appearance from Syd for what amounts to a graceful and ethereal project. Siergio — Before It’s Too Late Chicago bred singer-songwriter Siergio arrives with his third project Before It’s Too Late. The stellar body of work is carried by his sweet vocals and heartfelt stories of highs and love he experienced since the start of the pandemic. Previewed through singles like “Complicated” and “Take You Out,” Before It’s Too Late is a must-listen.