Dallas crooner Kaash Paige joins Chattanooga rapper Isaiah Rashad for a low-key day touring their adopted hometown in the lo-fi “Problems” video from her debut album Teenage Fever. Lyrically, the song explores Kaash’s self-destructive ways and the negative effect they can have on her relationships. “List all my problems,” she warns. “I’m inconsistent / If you text or called I probably missed it.” She also jokes that she spends too much money and time soul searching.

Kaash has become a breakout star on the rise since dropping “Love Songs” in 2018 at just 17 years old, drawing in fans with her raw honesty and relatable songwriting — songwriting that plays to both men and women (and everyone else) as she writes about relationships with both. As she told Uproxx earlier this year: “I thought of Teenage Fever because I’m 19 years old. It’s really my last year of being a teen. I just wanted to put every emotion that I went through in the lyrics and the songs. In the production, I feel like the songs and the energy just makes you feel either super excited or moody.”

Meanwhile, Isaiah Rashad has been plotting on a return, releasing “Why Worry” in April as part of Top Dawg Appreciation Week. However, he says he won’t be dropping a new album until he has a verse on it from his personal homestate hero, Young Dolph.

Watch Kaash Paige’s “Problems” video above.