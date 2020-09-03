Following a night of drinking and games with a few of her friends, Kaash Paige shares her thoughts during the morning after in her new video for “London.” The Dallas native kicks off the video poolside as she wakes up from the eventful night. Walking over slumped bodies found laying around the pool, Kaash makes her way into the house, where she is met by more sleeping attendees. Kaash pours herself another cup as she flashes backs to partygoers jumping into the pool, playing beer pong, and downing some drinks.

Kaash Paige’s new video comes after the Dallas native shared her debut album Teenage Fever, which contains 13 songs as well as guest appearances from 42 Dugg, Don Toliver, K Camp, SSG Kobe, and Isaiah Rashad. Serving as her first album under Def Jam, Teenage Fever arrived after the Dallas native delivered her 7-track EP, Parked Car Convos at the end of 2019.

In addition to Teenage Fever, Kaash Paige also shared a remix of her track “Love Songs,” featuring 6LACK, at the top of the year. Months later she lent a guest verse to Don Toliver’s “Euphoria” with Travis Scott, which landed on Toliver’s Heaven Or Hell album.

Watch the video for “London” above.

Teenage Fever is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.