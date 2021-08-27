Over the past however many months, there have been reports about the progress of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce. Based on information that has been made public, though, the whole thing seems quite amicable. Kardashian, for example, has showed up to West’s recent Donda listening events. She again had a presence at his Chicago event last night, although she was more involved than usual.

This time, she became part of the show. At the end of the performance, during the song “No Child Left Behind,” she took the stage in a wedding dress (a Balenciaga Couture wedding dress, as TMZ reports). She approached West, and as the show concluded, the pair left the stadium hand-in-hand.

Kanye and Kim leaving the stadium in wedding dress after the show 🤍 #DONDA pic.twitter.com/p0Qhn2I4oI — The Yeezy Zone (@TheYzyZone) August 27, 2021

TMZ also notes that according to their sources, while Kardashian and West aren’t getting back together, they still have familial love for each other and will continue to support each other.

Meanwhile, the Chicago event will packed with headlines aside from the Kardashian appearance. Aside from her, Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, who are both controversial figures in the music world at the moment, were also part of the proceedings. Speaking of DaBaby, fans noticed that West replaced a Jay-Z verse with one from DaBaby, and folks aren’t pleased.