Kanye West Posted A Video Of Himself Peeing On A Grammy Award

Over the past few days, Kanye West has been emphatic about his issues with the music industry, both in terms of his own contractual obligations and those of other artists more broadly. This afternoon, he continued to express his dissatisfaction with the industry, doing so with a symbolic display: He shared a video in which he appears to pee on a Grammy Award trophy.

The video was shot from a top-down point-of-view angle and it shows Kanye, or at least somebody wearing Yeezy Foam Runners, seemingly urinating into a toilet. In the toilet, however, sits a Grammy Award, presumably one of the 21 that Kanye has won over the course of his career. He captioned his post, “Trust me … I WONT STOP.” The video racked up 1.6 million views in its first 20 minutes.

The clip appears to be a form of protest against the music industry at large. Last night, he tweeted about how artists should own their own master recordings, writing in a series of tweets, “In the streaming world master ownership is everything… that is the bulk of the income … in COVID artist need our masters … it’s more important than ever before. […] The artist deserve to own our masters … artist are starving without tours … Ima go get our masters … for all artist … pray for me.”

