Kanye West has driven a lot of traffic to Twitter over the past few days for a number of reasons, whether he’s been using the site to post his record contracts or share a video of himself urinating on a Grammy Award. It looks like one of his recent tweets went too far, though, as the rapper appears to be temporarily banned from Twitter.

This afternoon, Kanye shared a screenshot of his phone contact entry for Forbes chief content officer Randall Lane, which displayed his phone number. He wrote with the image, “If any of my fans want to call a white supremacist … this is the editor of Forbes.”

Kanye fired off a few tweets after that before going quiet. CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy noted that Kanye is actually temporarily banned from the platform, writing, “Twitter is requiring @kanyewest to remove a tweet sharing private info about @RandallLane (which Twitter has hidden from public view for now) to regain access to his account. Until then, he cannot tweet.” Darcy then clarified that this is standard procedure for this sort of situation: “Also, FWIW, this is how Twitter always enforces its rules. The company hides tweets that break its rules from public view, and locks the account until the owner logs on and removes the tweet.”

As of press time, Kanye’s most recent tweet was posted at 1:39 p.m. ET, and it reads, “90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the ‘distribution fees’ many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying.”

Also as of press time, the offending tweet has not been deleted, but Twitter has hidden it and lists it as “no longer available.”