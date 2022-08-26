Kanye West has never shied away from this faith throughout his career, turning a plea to God to guide him into a hit back in 2004 with “Jesus Walks.” His walk with his deity reached its peak in 2019 when he released his first gospel album Jesus Is King, with songs like “Follow God,” “Everything We Need,” and “Use This Gospel.” Three years later, “Use This Gospel,” which originally featured Kenny G and Clipse, received a remixed version featuring Eminem and production by Dr. Dre on DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album God Did. For those in the know, it had actually been in the works since 2020.

In a September 2020 tweet, the Donda artist thanked Slim Shady for his contributions. “@Eminem THANK YOU FOR RAPPING ON THE DR DRE REMIX OF USE THIS GOSPEL I HAVW ALWAYS LOVED AND RESPECTED YOU AND IM HONORED TO HAVE YOU BLESS THIS SONG … ITS ALSO NORTH WEST’S FAVORITE KANYE WEST SONG OF ALL TIME.”

Eminem has never been known to profess his faith as loudly as Ye, but the “Use This Gospel” remix finds the “Rap God” artist doing just that. “Today’s the day that I put all of my trust and faith in You, Father / Please let this hate make me stronger,” the Detroit rapper proclaims.

Listen to the “Use This Gospel” remix above.

God Did is out now via Epic. Listen to it here.