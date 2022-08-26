It is not every day that one hears Eminem rap on a gospel song, but, as one can imagine DJ Khaled would say, “Khaled did!” On the producer’s 13th studio album God Did, he includes a remix to Kanye West’s 2019 record “Use This Gospel” from Jesus Is King.

The track is remixed, carrying an air of early 2000s Eminem nostalgia with harder-hitting drums and slight rock influence, which makes sense as Dr. Dre produced it. Slim Shady raps about not knowing if he can hold on and putting his faith in “the Father.” It’s his usual speed raps and flow switches, but definitely, a surprising effort as he makes several religious references.

@Eminem THANK YOU FOR RAPPING ON THE DR DRE REMIX OF USE THIS GOSPEL I HAVW ALWAYS LOVED AND RESPECTED YOU AND IM HONORED TO HAVE YOU BLESS THIS SONG … ITS ALSO NORTH WEST’S FAVORITE KANYE WEST SONG OF ALL TIME — ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020

The original “Use This Gospel” featured Kenny G and Clipse, made up of Pusha T and No Malice. In September 2020, Ye tweeted his gratitude to Eminem for rapping on the record. “@Eminem THANK YOU FOR RAPPING ON THE DR DRE REMIX OF USE THIS GOSPEL I HAVW ALWAYS LOVED AND RESPECTED YOU AND IM HONORED TO HAVE YOU BLESS THIS SONG … ITS ALSO NORTH WEST’S FAVORITE KANYE WEST SONG OF ALL TIME.”

God Did released on Friday (August 26) and boasts a star-studded tracklist made up of Jay-Z, Drake, Future, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Sza, Latto, and many more. Notably, the title track features a four-minute Hov verse plus the usual impressive performances from Lil Wayne and Rick Ross.

Check out the “Use This Gospel” remix above.

God Did is out now via Epic. Listen to it here.