The MTV VMAs will air live from New Jersey this Sunday, August 28, and just ahead of the show, MTV has announced two more performers who’ll be taking the stage. Rap legends Eminem and Snoop, who recently collaborated on the Curtain Call 2 single “From The D 2 The LBC” after resolving a short-lived feud in 2021, will join previously announced performers like Anitta and J Balvin, Blackpink and Jack Harlow, and Bad Bunny.

Meanwhile, the VMAs are set to be hosted by MCs Jack Harlow, LL Cool J, and Nicki MInaj. Minaj is also listed as a performer and will be receiving a Video Vanguard Award.

The 2022 VMAs will be broadcast live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ at 8 pm ET on MTV, BET, The CW, CMT, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, BET Her, TV Land, Nickelodeon, Logo, MTV 2, and VH1. The top nominated artists are Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X, who have seven nominations each. The nominees for Video of the Year include Doja Cat’s “Woman,” Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy,” Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Brutal,” and Taylor Swift’s All Too Well.” The Artist of the Year nominees are Bad Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo.