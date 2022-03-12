Kanye West has been making some moves lately. He recently released a pair of music videos for “Eazy” and “Hurricane,” with the former taking aim at Pete Davidson once again. He’s been promoting his Stem Player, which he exclusively released Donda 2 on. Additionally, he and NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown are “extremely serious” about buying the Denver Broncos. Long story short, there’s a lot on his plate and now, he’s bringing in some help to make sure his visions become reality. According to Variety, West has hired Jason Lee, owner of the pop culture website Hollywood Unlocked, as his head of media and partnerships.

The move comes after West and Lee sat down for an extensive interview earlier this year. During their conversation, West spoke about getting divorced from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, punching a fan, why he bought a house near Kim, and more. “I think after the interview on Hollywood Unlocked, it was clear that we had an aligned vision for leveling the playing field in media,” Lee said about his new position. “Ye voiced a vision for a company he was building, and that media was an arm of that, and he felt I could be an asset.”

He later added, “Ye is a genius — in tech with Stem Player, in product and fashion with Yeezy, Gap, and Balenciaga, with Donda Academy and Donda Sports, and in all things culture. My goal is to amplify those stories and inspire the next generation with all that amazing work.”

The move comes after Jason Lee found himself in some controversy last month when he incorrectly reported through Hollywood Unlocked that Queen Elizabeth II had died. Despite clarifications that she was still alive, he doubled down on the report before later apologizing. “Although I’ve never been wrong when breaking a story because this involves The Queen this is one time I would want to be,” a statement from Hollywood Unlocked read. “And based on Wednesday’s report from the Palace, I can say my sources got this wrong and I sincerely apologize to The Queen and the Royal Family.”

You can view a post from Jason Lee about his new position above.