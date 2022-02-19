Kanye West Shares A Lengthy List Of People He’s Had Beef With

Earlier this month, Kanye West revealed that Kid Cudi would not appear on his upcoming album Donda 2 due to his friendship with Pete Davidson (or “Skete,” as Kanye calls him). Just like that, Cudi joined a long list of people with whom Kanye has had issues. In case you forget everyone who’s gotten on Kanye’s bad side, the HipHopNumbers’ Twitter account jotted down a list, though they clearly forgot some names.

Kanye Beefs Taylor Swift | Nike | Kim K | His cousin | Wiz Khalifa | Jay-Z | Kid Cudi | Billie Eilish | Peppa Pig | Pete Davidson | Drake | Ray J | Justin Timberlake | Jimmy Kimmel | South Park | Deadmau5 | Beyoncé | Bruno Mars | J. Cole | Travis Scott | Harriet Tubman Cont. — Hip Hop By The Numbers (@HipHopNumbers) February 14, 2022

Kanye Beefs Louis Vuitton | CEO of Zappos | Evel Knievel | Dennis Haysbert | Amber Rose | MTV | Beck | George Bush Jr | ADL | TMZ | American Music Awards | 50 Cent | Kris Jenner Add anyone you can think of in the replies — Hip Hop By The Numbers (@HipHopNumbers) February 14, 2022

HipHopNumbers’ initial list included names like Taylor Swift, Wiz Khalifa, Billie Eilish, Pete Davidson, Drake, Ray J, South Park, Harriet Tubman, Bruno Mars, Louis Vuitton, Amber Rose, TMZ, the American Music Awards, 50 Cent, and more. However, today, just a few days after the initial list was shared, Kanye took to Instagram to add more names to it.

“Come on guys… This list is twice as long,” Kanye wrote. “You gotta put Apple, Spotify, Vivendi, Universal, [Lucian Grainge], Tik Tok, Black History Month, Obama, the whole cast of SNL, Hillary Clinton, the Devil himself, Corey Gamble, [Jeff] Bezos, Charlamagne [Tha God], Disney, [Liberals], and of course Skete and any and all corny sh*t in general.” He added, “Can somebody from Chicago let these people know what Skete meant when we was growing up? It’s up for everybody!!!!!” before concluding with, “Wow. Being rich is fun!!!!”