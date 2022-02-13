In just a couple of days, Kanye West will release his eleventh album, Donda 2 — or, given the rapper’s checkered history of missing promised release dates, so we hope. It’s a sequel to his 2021 album, which topped the Billboard 200 and brought forth collaborations with Jay-Z, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, Kid Cudi, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, and many more. For Donda 2, all we’ve been told is that Future will executive produce the project while Marilyn Manson will reportedly offer contributions. On the flip side, Kid Cudi will not be on the project due to his friendship with Pete Davidson, who’s dating his ex-wife and therefore, to him, persona non grata.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ5niyxlT9d/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=6292bb03-f7dc-4c66-ba7e-503c7fa7e0da

Now, we also know that Kanye will hold an event for the new album. It’s set to take place on February 22 in Miami’s LoanDepot Park Stadium. It will also be an in-person event with tickets for it going on sale Monday at noon. Kanye is most likely taking over the Miami stadium to hold a listening party for Donda 2, something he previously did at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Chicago’s Soldier Field for the first one.

Kanye’s announcement comes after he seemed to reveal that Travis Scott will take the stage with him during his headlining set at Coachella in April. He also demanded an apology from Billie Eilish for allegedly throwing shade at Travis during one of her concerts.

You can view the announcement for the Miami event for Donda 2 above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.