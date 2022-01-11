Kanye’s ‘Heaven And Hell’ Video Is Essentially An Eerie Gap Commercial

In the newest phase of his career, Kanye has become more fashion-focused than ever before — and the music videos and live performances he’s released around his latest album reflect that. Considering Donda was unveiled over several different listening sessions, it makes sense that the artist now known simply as Ye is just getting around to introducing music videos for some of the project’s songs.

Tonight, he shared the video for Donda track “Heaven And Hell” as a traditional music video — albeit one where every faceless person in the video is wearing the black hoodie he designed for Gap — but also as a Gap ad itself, first aired on ESPN during the College Football National Championship game. If you’re interested in purchasing the hoodie, you can head to yeezygap.com, where you’ll be prompted to fill in your name, email and sizes. The hoodie currently comes in both adult and child sizes, and in either black and blue. It’s $80 for an adult and $60 for a child size.

Check out the full “Heaven And Hell” video above to get quite a few glimpses of the item. It might not be the puffer, but this looks like it could be another classic Kanye staple very soon.