Ladies and gentlemen, at long last, Kanye West’s Donda is here.

The album arrives with 26 songs and a slew of guest appearances, but a highlight from the new project comes on “Hurricane” with The Weeknd and Lil Baby. Six years ago, West and The Weeknd revealed their first collaborations with “Tell Your Friends,” from the singer’s second album Beauty Behind The Madness. The following year, they reconnected once again for “FML,” from the rapper’s 2016 album, The Life Of Pablo.

While The Weeknd provided the hook for his and Kanye’s collaboration, the GOOD Music rapper was solely responsible for the production on “Tell Your Friends.” Both tracks were strong efforts from their respective albums, but since the 2016 track’s arrival, fans had yet to receive another collaboration between the acts. All of that changed on Sunday when Donda finally made its debut.

Kanye and The Weeknd reunited once again on “Hurricane” with Lil Baby from the rapper’s latest album, Donda. Just like “FML,” the song finds The Weeknd on the hook while Lil Baby and Kanye each lay a verse on the bass-heavy track. The new collaboration officially arrives nearly a month after The Weeknd expressed his desire to work with Kanye again during a GQ profile that was released at the beginning of this month.

“I’d love to work with Kanye [West] again,” the singer said, adding, “Especially on production.”

.@kanyewest shares a photo of his producer Mike Dean's call log with The Weeknd.👀 pic.twitter.com/CoYvN6RxCz — Popthetics (@Popthetics) August 2, 2021

Soon enough, Kanye made a phone call to the singer, which he revealed through a now-deleted screenshot of his call log that he shared to Instagram. It was just a few days after this conversation that West premiered “Hurricane” during the second listening session for Donda in Atlanta.

The track appears on the long-awaited and long-overdue release of Donda. The rapper dropped his tenth album on Sunday morning, just three days after his third listening session for the project, and it comes attached with 26 songs and additional features from Jay-Z, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, The LOX, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Pop Smoke, Vory, Shenseea, and many more.

You can listen to “Hurricane” here.

Donda is out now via GOOD Music/Def Jam. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.