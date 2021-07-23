Earlier this week, the hip-hop world celebrated the ten-year anniversary of Funk Flex’s memorable radio premiere of Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “Otis.” At that moment, the track was the second single from their soon-to-be-released joint album, Watch The Throne. That moment proved to be a huge one as it built up anticipation at an exponential rate for the project. Fast-forward to the present and many shared where they were during Funk Flex’s radio premiere of “Otis,” but it all came with the reminder that in today’s world, Jay-Z and Kanye West haven’t been on the best of terms. However, it turns out that the Watch The Throne duo may have fixed the issues in their palace.

Jay Z has a track on Donda with Kanye West 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/N1NxBG6Dkj — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) July 23, 2021

During Kanye West’s listening event for his upcoming album, Donda, the Chicago rapper premiered a track with Jay-Z for the thousands of fans in attendance at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The song, which has an unknown title at the moment, saw Jay-Z show a lot of love to Kanye.

“Donda, I’m with your baby when I touch back road,” Jay raps on the song, later adding, “This might be the return of the throne / Hova and Yeezy like Moses and Jesus / You’re not in control of my thesis / You already know what I think about think pieces.”

The track comes after a few moments that showed the two could end up on better terms. At the end of 2019, Jay-Z named Kanye’s “Follow God” as one of his favorite songs of the year, which came shortly after they reportedly ended all legal feuds. Last summer, Kanye spoke publicly about Jay, saying, “Miss my bro … real talk” in a Twitter post that showed the two acts performing together.

You can listen to a snippet of the track in the video above.