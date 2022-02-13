Kanye West Declares That Pete Davidson Will Never Meet His Children

It’s pretty clear that Kanye West isn’t too fond of Pete Davidson at the moment. The SNL star is currently dating the rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, which is one reason Kanye’s been continuously attacking Pete, whether it be through his music (see: “Eazy” and “City Of Gods“) or through Instagram posts. Kanye shared another example of the latter while making a firm declaration against Pete.

On Instagram, Kanye shared a screenshot of a text message he received from Pete. “… As a man, I’d never get [in the] way of your children,” Pete says in the slightly-cropped screenshot. “[That’s] a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is [your business] and not mine.” He adds, “I do hope [one] day I can meet them and [we can] all be friends.” Despite the genuine move from Pete, Kanye shut it down through his caption of the Instagram post. “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” he wrote.

Kanye also shared the post with a screenshot from Pete and Machine Gun Kelly’s infamous Instagram Live session that took place on Calvin Klein’s main account. In it, the two stripped down to their underwear for a truly wacky livestream. Kanye’s post comes after he announced an event for Donda 2 in Miami. It’s set to occur on February 22, the same day that the album is set to be released.