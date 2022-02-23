While Kanye West’s eleventh album Donda 2 did not arrive as promised on February 22, Kanye did hold a live performance of songs from the album during a live event at Miami’s LoanDepot Park Stadium. The event faced a near three-hour delay, but things finally got underway just before 11 pm EST. Altogether, the night was filled with new music from Kanye and appearances from Jack Harlow, Migos, Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign, Alicia Keys, Pusha T, and more. While the new songs were certainly a highlight of the night, another notable moment came when Kanye sampled his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on a track from Donda 2.

During the livestream, soft music plays in the background when Kim Kardashian’s voice blares from the speakers. “I married the best rapper of all time,” she can be heard saying. “Not only that, he’s the richest black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.” It then transitions into the vocals of another artist. The Kim Kardashian quote is from a monologue that she delivered during an October 2021 episode of Saturday Night Live that she hosted. Kim used her monologue to joke about her divorce from Kanye, and during the episode, she added, “So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

As for Donda 2, there’s still no sign of the album, which Kanye said would only be available on his Stem Player. Orders for those devices, which retail at $214.50, have yet to be shipped out so we’ll just have to wait and see how this all goes.

You can hear the Kim Kardashian sample above.

