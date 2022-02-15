Over the past week, Kanye West has drawn plenty of attention for his posts goading ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. His all-caps tirades included accusations that Kardashian tried to kidnap their children and prevent him from seeing them, while she tried to get him to address their family issues privately. However, today, he deleted those posts and appeared to take a new tack in dealing with the situation.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them,” he wrote in the caption of a new, more moderate-seeming post. “I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

Totally aside from making people feel like he’s yelling at them, Ye had also lashed out at longtime collaborator Kid Cudi for being friendly with Davidson while referencing his demand that Billie Eilish apologizes to Travis Scott, and even offered to pay comedian Michael Che to leave Saturday Night Live where he works with Pete. Hopefully, this new post means he’s turned a corner and found a better outlet for his frustration than social media.