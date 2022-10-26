Earlier this year, Kanye West went looking for a new footwear partner after becoming disatisfied with Adidas over what he called “copying his designs.” He began making overtures to such companies as San Antonio Shoemakers, which responded neutrally but didn’t outright accept or reject him.

That was last month. In the time since, Kanye finally got out of his Adidas deal, but only after going on an extensive media tour that saw him burning bridges and setting himself on fire in the process as he refused to shut up making antisemitic comments. Now, in addition to Adidas, he’s lost his talent representation, two of his sports agency’s biggest clients, and important fashion connections in Balenciaga and Vogue.

Now, he’s allegedly so desperate that TMZ reports his quest for a new footwear manufacturer has brought him to the HQ of the widely mocked (yet very successful) Skechers, where he was promptly shown the door after showing up uninvited. According to Skechers, Kanye “arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles. Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson said, “Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. Again, West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.” The rejection shouldn’t have come as a surprise; Skechers is owed and operated by Robert Greenberg, who founded the company, and his son Michael, the company’s president. Yes, they’re Jewish.

Kanye has been making quite the schmuck of himself over the past few weeks as he continues to associate with far-right reactionaries like Candace Owens and her husband, whose divisive and controversial Parler app West is said to be interested in buying, and make comments that have neo-Nazi groups praising him. Now that even Skechers is refusing to work with him, his dreams of running his Yeezy brand himself appear to be going up in the smoke from all those bridges he’s burnt.