Kaytranada’s new album Timeless is out today featuring collaborations with Rochelle Jordan (“Lover/Friend“), Channel Tres (“Drip Sweat“), Dawn Richard, Tinashe, Anderson .Paak, and more.

On one standout track, “Witchy,” Kaytranada taps Childish Gambino in full, 1980s lover boy crooner mode, to recount his experiences being bewitched by a woman with whom he finds himself falling in love. Kaytranada reportedly began teasing snippets of the track as far back as 2022, sharing them to his Instagram Story and playing it at shows, leading to fans calling it “2:15 AM,” due to an early lyric in which Glover sings, “Magic / It’s something special in the moment / It’s 2:15 up in the mornin’ / I’m talkin’ to you, but I’m really tryna hold your hand.”

Both artists have made notable returns after relatively quiet periods — although neither really went away. While Timeless is Kaytranada’s first album since 2019’s Bubba, he’s stayed busy, producing projects for IDK and Aminé. Meanwhile. Gambino, who recently released Atavista, an updated version of 3.15.20, after spending the past few years focusing on screen projects like Mr. And Mrs. Smith and Swarm.

Watch the visualizer for Kaytranada and Childish Gambino’s “Witchy” above.

Timeless is out now via RCA Records. You can find more info here.