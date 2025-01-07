Ever since the rise of social media, the impulse to scream into the void has pulled at us all. Unfortunately, there is oftentimes something lurking in the void, waiting to scream back: A bloodthirsty mob of meme-slingers and self-professed insult comics dying to roast us into oblivion for getting a little too vulnerable in the public square.

Poor Kaytranada, like many of us, forgot that the square is indeed public, logging onto Twitter (never “X”) to bemoan another mishap that might be familiar around this time of the year: The airport lost his luggage on New Year’s Day after he landed in South Africa for the overseas leg of his Timeless tour. Hence, for the past six days, Kaytra has, by his own admission, “wearing the same clothes,” which he described as “musty.”

“I can’t believe I been wearing the same clothes for the past 5 days,” he wrote. “Went to the concert, to the clerb, to the gym, musty and all.”

The tweet itself is gone now — because why would you even tweet that, let alone leave it up once the roast session began — but the damage was done. The producer is used to heating up the club with his productions, but today, he probably feels like he has a lot in common with the game birds that were devoured over the past month — plucked, roasted, fried, and otherwise cooked, as many of those lighting him up were locals. South Africans, if you don’t know, are some of the deadliest insult artists in the game today. No amount of “Witchy” is getting him out of this one.

The prevailing sentiment seems to be that he probably should have just gone shopping (although, admittedly, doing so without some kind of guide in Cape Town can get a little dicey). “Kaytranada being musty and wearing the same clothes for 5 days bc his airline lost his luggage is no excuse,” summed up one prolific user. “My luggage got lost before. I went to Target and bought some sweats, white tees, socks and draws. Like $80 altogether. You cannot surrender as easily as he did to the musty. You must fight the musty with all that is in you.”

“The rand is R18 to the $,” another reminded the DJ. “I’m going to need you at the mall before lunchtime.” I told: South Africans are poets.

You can check out a screenshot of his original tweet here and see more responses here.