Kaytranada is now a month and change removed from the release of his latest album, Timeless. Now he’s gearing up to bring the album out on the road with a just-announced tour.
The run of shows starts in September and will feature Channel Tres on all dates, as well as support on various dates from Amaarae, Sam Gellaitry, Kitty Cash, and Lou Phelps.
For tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale that starts on July 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Following that will be the general on-sale, starting July 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Kaytranada 2024 Tour Dates: Timeless
07/19-07/21 — Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
07/26 — Denver, CO @ Global Dance Festival
07/27-07/28 — Washington, D.C. @ Broccoli Festival
08/09-08/11 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
08/10-08/11 — Troutdale, OR @ The Best Day Ever Festival
08/16 — London, UK @ Victoria Park London
08/17 — Cannes, FR @ Les Plages Electroniques
09/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Deer Lake Park * #
09/20 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island * ^
09/26 — Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill * #
09/27 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage * ^
09/28 — Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau * # $
10/01 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion * #
10/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann * ^
10/04 — New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium * ^
10/06 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion * ^
10/16 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater * #
10/17 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory * #
10/18-10/19 — Miami, FL @ III Points Festival
10/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre * #
10/24 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park * #
10/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium * +
* with Channel Tres
^ with Sam Gellaitry
# with Lou Phelps
$ with Kitty Cash
+ with Amaarae