Kaytranada is now a month and change removed from the release of his latest album, Timeless. Now he’s gearing up to bring the album out on the road with a just-announced tour.

The run of shows starts in September and will feature Channel Tres on all dates, as well as support on various dates from Amaarae, Sam Gellaitry, Kitty Cash, and Lou Phelps.

For tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale that starts on July 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Following that will be the general on-sale, starting July 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.