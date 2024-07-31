With her/their new album Crash out, Kehlani is back in the limelight and making the rounds — which this album cycle, includes NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concerts series. The Bay Area singer’s fourth album came out in the year of what she calls her “luckiest number,” but fans are truly the lucky ones, as Kehlani’s Tiny Desk Concert showcased the full range of their prodigious talents.

Kehlani and their band put on a one-of-a-kind show, for sure, but for fans who feel that just watching from a screen isn’t enough, the singer has announced the dates of their Crash World Tour, which begins September 4 in Minneapolis with opening acts Anycia and FLO. You can see the dates for that below.

Kehlani 2024 Tour Dates: Crash World Tour

09/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

09/06 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/10 — Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

09/11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/13 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

09/14 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavillion

09/17 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/18 — Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

09/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/21 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

09/23 — Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre

09/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

09/25 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

09/27 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

09/28 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

10/01 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

10/02 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/08 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

10/11 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/12 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

10/15 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

10/18 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/19 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

10/21 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/23 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

10/25 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

10/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

10/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

11/02 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center