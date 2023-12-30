In 2022, Kehlani hit the ground running. By last April, Kehlani’s third studio album, Blue Water Road. Shortly after its release, Kehlani hit the road for the Blue Water Road Tour alongside special guests Rico Nasty And Destin Conrad. After such a busy 2022, Kehlani laid low in 2023 while promising a new project was in the works.

On Friday, December 29, the “Up At Night” singer teased that their next project will drop sometime next year. In a post on Instagram, Kehlani hyped their follow-up by captioning pictures of them in the studio. “Describing the year would take more words than I have,” they wrote. “Everything led to this. I accept all of God’s plan for me: twists, turns, and gifts alike. ’24, my luckiest number. See you then.”

Initially, Kehlani suggested that the project would be a sequel to their 2017 album SweetSexySavage. However, that might have changed based on Kehlani’s upload last month. “Been transforming (again) for six months straight,” they wrote. “Reimagining what 100% looks like… Lately, I’ve sat with what I have to offer and what I have to give. The artist’s role is to add beauty to the world & contribute joy, power, and strength amidst the pain.”

Kehlani’s next album seems to align more with Blue Water Road.

