Here Is Kendrick Lamar’s Merch For The Pop Out Concert

Several outlets, such as Complex and XXL Magazine, have begun circulating photos of merch available for purchase at Kia Forum.

Merch at Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out concert in LA. 👀 pic.twitter.com/yIhAQuitgG — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 19, 2024

First look at merch for Kendrick Lamar's 'Pop Out' show 👁️ pic.twitter.com/orcOHvYSkM — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 19, 2024

It cannot be definitively stated whether the photos capture all of the merchandise available, but this is what we have to go off of so far.

There is a black “Not Like Us” graphic tee available for $50, and a white pgLang graphic tee for $50. Another $50 “Not Like Us” graphic tee displays a bowl of New Ho King rice, a nod to the Toronto restaurant and unlikely beneficiary of the Drake-Kendrick beef. As relayed by The New York Times, New Ho King received “a flood of five-star reviews on Yelp and Google” after Lamar rapped on “Euphoria,” “I be at New Ho King eatin’ fried rice with a dip sauce and blammy, crodie.”

They really made a shirt for New Ho King's fried rice 😭 pic.twitter.com/VtdPhxGjWW — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 19, 2024

There is also a black pgLang graphic hoodie available for $120, and a $70 white long-sleeved shirt with a graphic displaying, “SOMETIMES YOU GOTTA POP OUT AND SHOW.”

The Pop Out — Ken & Friends will be livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.