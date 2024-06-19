kendrick lamar
Here Is Kendrick Lamar’s Merch For ‘The Pop Out’ Concert

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” listed among Uproxx’s “Best Songs Of 2024 So Far,” might get its live debut during Lamar’s The Pop Out — Ken & Friends concert, presented by pgLang and Free Lunch, at Kia Forum in Los Angeles tonight (June 19). Regardless, “Not Like Us” is featured at Lamar’s The Pop Out merch table.

Several outlets, such as Complex and XXL Magazine, have begun circulating photos of merch available for purchase at Kia Forum.

It cannot be definitively stated whether the photos capture all of the merchandise available, but this is what we have to go off of so far.

There is a black “Not Like Us” graphic tee available for $50, and a white pgLang graphic tee for $50. Another $50 “Not Like Us” graphic tee displays a bowl of New Ho King rice, a nod to the Toronto restaurant and unlikely beneficiary of the Drake-Kendrick beef. As relayed by The New York Times, New Ho King received “a flood of five-star reviews on Yelp and Google” after Lamar rapped on “Euphoria,” “I be at New Ho King eatin’ fried rice with a dip sauce and blammy, crodie.”

There is also a black pgLang graphic hoodie available for $120, and a $70 white long-sleeved shirt with a graphic displaying, “SOMETIMES YOU GOTTA POP OUT AND SHOW.”

The Pop Out — Ken & Friends will be livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.

