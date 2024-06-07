Tickets for Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth The Pop Out – Ken & Friends concert in LA sold out almost as quickly as they went on sale, leaving literally hundreds of thousands of local fans disappointed — to say nothing of those who don’t even live in LA. The last part is tragic enough — but stay away, please, we’re definitely full — but to also miss out on even the opportunity to attend the city’s hottest ticket on June 19? Yikes.

However, there’s good news for all you out-of-towners (and locals who got boxed way the hell out of the paint): The show will be livestreamed via the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Amazon Prime Video, so you can still enjoy it from the comfort of your own home without all the hassle of finding parking at the Forum.

The show will mark Kendrick’s return to the Forum, where he last performed in September 2022 on his Big Steppers Tour. Since then, he’s been a busy guy, even without having any new music to promote. He won a Grammy for his 2022 album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, then teamed up with his cousin Baby Keem to take the world by storm with the mega-hyped single, “The Hillbillies,” before performing at Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

But this year, all hell broke loose when Kendrick threw down the gauntlet on Metro Boomin’s new album with Future, We Don’t Like You. On the track “Like That,” Kendrick called out Drake and J. Cole for including him in their “Big 3” while subtly deriding him as beneath them, prompting a tumultuous back and forth with Drake after Cole bowed out early. The contempt with which K Dot has regarded Drake for the past few years resulted in two No. 1 singles for the Compton native, and Drake seemingly waving the flag. Throwing a hometown concert that half the city tried to get into seems like the best victory lap imaginable. Nip would be proud.