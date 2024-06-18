In 2022, Kendrick Lamar released Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which in 2021 he declared would be his last album released under Top Dawg Entertainment. Now, it’s Reason’s turn to leave the nest: Today (June 18), the rapper announced he is leaving TDE.

Why Is Reason Leaving Top Dawg Entertainment?

He made the announcement via a letter shared on social media. Based on the message’s tone, the split appears to be at least somewhat amicable, with Reason expressing his appreciation for the label, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, and TDE fans. Reason also references his “decision to travel a different path after the years.”

Worth noting is that least year, Reason made waves for publicly arguing with TDE president Moosa, so perhaps some tension with the label was a contributing factor to Reason’s departure.

Check out the full letter below.

“The last 7 years have been incredible, and I’ve appreciated all the time and experiences that have come within that span of time. I can’t even put into words the surreal feeling I’ve had of being able to share my thoughts, expressions, emotions, stories, and experiences with you all through the platform provided to me by Top Dawg Entertainment. With that being said, it comes with great appreciation and excitement that I want to announce my split with TDE. I want to give a huge thank you to Top himself, not only for giving me a chance to live out my dream but also for hearing me and understanding my decision to travel a different path after the years. There’s truly no words for the amount of respect I have for you, and that’ll never change, no matter what. I also want to thank every single TDE fan who embraced me and allowed me to share my music with them. There’s no world in which you don’t mean the absolute most to me. Last but not least, a thank you to all the artists who embraced me. Thank you for being a constant inspiration and ear while trying to navigate this industry and music. Thank you guys for the time and a huge thanks to everybody for this experience. Excited for what comes next! Love!!!”