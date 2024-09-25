Kendrick Lamar dropped a new song, unofficially titled “Watch The Party Die,” earlier this month, and fans quickly discovered the photo of Nike Air Force 1 shoes used for the song’s cover art came from an eBay listing. Now, the people behind the eBay listing are hoping to cash in on their unexpected brush with fame.

Little Rock, Arkansas’s TVH11 reports that couple Billy Lingo and Darla Wilson is behind the eBay account Good2BYou, whose listing was the source of the photo. They spoke to Wilson and Lingo, who revealed they decided to cancel the $70 sale and re-list the shoes, in light of their newfound notoriety. The new listing can be found here; It has a starting bid of $5,000 and a Buy It Now price of $75,000.

“I know that’s probably not going to happen, but it could,” Lingo said of the lofty Buy It Now figure.

The eBay listing reads in part, “Kendrick Lamar ‘Watch the Party Die’ Cover Artwork Photo depicting a pair of Low top Black on Black Air Force One athletic shoes,(315122-001), Shoes were made on 07/08/2009, Men’s size 12. I am selling the actual shoes in the photo. […] I will also include all messages, original order information including cancelation information etc and original listing with pics from EBay Customer service. Do Not miss this once in a life time opportunity to own a documented piece of HIP HOP History.”

Lingo and Wilson also told TVH11 they plan to start selling t-shirts featuring the now-famous photo.

Check out the interview above.