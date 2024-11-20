Just days after being announced as an opener on Denzel Curry’s Mischievous South tour, Atlanta grunge-rap upstart Kenny Mason has released a new mixtape, Angel Eyes, along with a video for its song, “Intuition.”

The black-and-white video takes clear inspiration from Heath Ledger’s Joker in the 2008 Batman movie The Dark Knight, as Kenny hangs out the window of a speeding car on a late-night drive, rapping the eerie song’s introspective lyrics.

Angel Eyes is Mason’s second full-length project of 2024; he released 9 in March, touring on the new project throughout the spring on his Route 9 tour.

You can watch the “Intuition” video above.

Angel Eyes is out now via RCA. You can find more info here.