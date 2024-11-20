Just days after being announced as an opener on Denzel Curry’s Mischievous South tour, Atlanta grunge-rap upstart Kenny Mason has released a new mixtape, Angel Eyes, along with a video for its song, “Intuition.”
The black-and-white video takes clear inspiration from Heath Ledger’s Joker in the 2008 Batman movie The Dark Knight, as Kenny hangs out the window of a speeding car on a late-night drive, rapping the eerie song’s introspective lyrics.
Angel Eyes is Mason’s second full-length project of 2024; he released 9 in March, touring on the new project throughout the spring on his Route 9 tour.
You can watch the “Intuition” video above.
Angel Eyes is out now via RCA. You can find more info here.
Kenny Mason 2025 Tour Dates: Mischievous South
02/21/2025 — Brisbane, AUS @ The Tivoli
02/22/2025 — Sydney, AUS @ The Hordern Pavilion
02/27/2025 — Auckland, NZ @ Shed 10
03/01/2025 — Wollongong, AUS @ Yours & Owls
03/02/2025 — Melbourne, AUS @ Palace Foreshore
03/04/2025 — Perth, AUS @ Metro City
03/31/2025 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
04/01/2025 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
04/03/2025 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
04/04/2025 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Haller Creek
04/05/2025 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory Deep Ellum
04/08/2025 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
04/10/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
04/11/2025 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
04/12/2025 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
04/14/2025 — Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Springs
04/16/2025 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
04/17/2025 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
04/18/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
04/20/2025 — Toronto, ON @ History
04/21/2025 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage Ae
04/22/2025 — Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!
04/24/2025 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/25/2025 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
04/26/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
04/28/2025 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
04/30/2025 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/02/2025 — Seattle, HA @ Showbox Sodo
05/03/2025 — Vancouver, BC @ Pne Forum
05/04/2025 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
05/06/2025 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/09/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
06/03/2025 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkheg Max
06/05/2025 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/09/2025 — Prague, CZ @ Roxy
06/10/2025 — Munich, DE @ Theaterfabrik
06/11/2025 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
06/13/2025 — Porto, PT @ Nos Primavera Sound
06/18/2025 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
06/20/2025 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
06/23/2025 — Dublin, IE @ National Stadium
07/01/2025 — Frankfurt, DE @ 200M
07/02/2025 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
07/03/2025 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
07/07/2025 — Vilnius, LI @ Lukiskes Prison 2.0
07/09/2025 — Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit