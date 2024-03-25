Here Is Kenny Mason’s ‘Route 9 Tour’ Setlist

Kenny Mason, one of Atlanta’s hottest rising stars, is getting even more attention from the release of his new album 9. It’s certainly a great time to get familiar with his past works like Angelic Hoodrat, as he’s currently on tour promoting the new release and his setlist contains both songs from his new album and catalog cuts from prior releases. You can find out his setlist below, courtesy of setlist.fm.
Kenny Mason’s Route 9 Tour Setlist
01. “Nosedive”
02. “Jumpin In”
03. “Easy Dub”
04. “Feel It”
05. “DnD” (by Paris Texas)
06. “Pulp Fiction”
07. “Rich”
08. “I Got”
09. “Halloween”
10. “Dip!” (with DavidTheTragic)
11. “4 My”
12. “Chevron”
13. “A+”
14. “Hit”
15. “Us”
16. “Slip”
17. “Dracula”
18. “333”
19. “Ascend”
20. “Luminous”
21. “Facts”
22. “Money Signs”
23. “Shell”
24. “Stick” (by Dreamville, JID, & J. Cole)
25. “Stick” (Encore)
26. “Chosen”
27. “Back Home”
Route 9 Tour Dates:
03/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
03/28 – Boon, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
03/29 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
03/30 – New York, NY @ Racket
04/04 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
04/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
04/11 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
04/12 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock
04/13 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live
04/16 – Denver, CO @ The Other Side
04/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
04/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
04/20 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo
04/22 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
04/24 – Eugene, OR @ Wow Hall
04/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Ent Legends
04/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
05/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
05/02 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
05/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex