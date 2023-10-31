Brockhampton’s former de facto frontman Kevin Abstract returned recently, teasing a new solo album in the wake of the band’s dissolution last year. While longtime fans might have expected a hip-hop-tinged project based on Abstract’s prior output, at a secret show in LA where he played the album, Blanket, he surprised fans with a rock-inflected collection of songs that suggested a new direction for the mastermind behind Brockhampton’s success.

He explained his creative process behind the album in a press release, detailing how it was produced over the course of three months with fellow former Brockhampton member Romil Hemnani. According to Kevin, he wanted “to make, like, a Sunny Day Real Estate, Nirvana, Modest Mouse type of record. But I wanted it to hit like a rap album.” The album is Abstract’s fourth solo release — unless you count Brockhampton’s penultimate album, The Family.

Here’s everything we know about Kevin Abstract’s new album Blanket.