Brockhampton’s former de facto frontman Kevin Abstract returned recently, teasing a new solo album in the wake of the band’s dissolution last year. While longtime fans might have expected a hip-hop-tinged project based on Abstract’s prior output, at a secret show in LA where he played the album, Blanket, he surprised fans with a rock-inflected collection of songs that suggested a new direction for the mastermind behind Brockhampton’s success.
He explained his creative process behind the album in a press release, detailing how it was produced over the course of three months with fellow former Brockhampton member Romil Hemnani. According to Kevin, he wanted “to make, like, a Sunny Day Real Estate, Nirvana, Modest Mouse type of record. But I wanted it to hit like a rap album.” The album is Abstract’s fourth solo release — unless you count Brockhampton’s penultimate album, The Family.
Here’s everything we know about Kevin Abstract’s new album Blanket.
Release Date
Blanket is out 11/3 via Video Store/RCA. Find more information here.
Tracklist
01. “When The Rope Post 2 Break”
02. “Blanket”
03. “Running Out”
04. “The Greys”
05. “Voyager”
06. “Madonna”
07. “Today I Gave Up”
08. “What Should I Do?”
09. “Mr. Edwards”
10. “Scream”
11. “Real 2 Me”
12. “Heights, Spiders, And The Dark”
13. “My Friend”
Singles
Kevin Abstract has released two official singles so far: “Blanket” and “What Should I Do?”
Artwork
followin back anybody who change they avi to the album cover and ill be sendin some of yal free blanket merch too ong love u gang pic.twitter.com/OJsnHUPwvT
— Kevin Abstract (@kevinabstract) October 24, 2023
Tour
TBA