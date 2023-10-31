kevin abstract
Getty Image
Music

Kevin Abstract’s New Album ‘Blanket’: Everything To Know Including The Release Date, Tracklist & More

Brockhampton’s former de facto frontman Kevin Abstract returned recently, teasing a new solo album in the wake of the band’s dissolution last year. While longtime fans might have expected a hip-hop-tinged project based on Abstract’s prior output, at a secret show in LA where he played the album, Blanket, he surprised fans with a rock-inflected collection of songs that suggested a new direction for the mastermind behind Brockhampton’s success.

He explained his creative process behind the album in a press release, detailing how it was produced over the course of three months with fellow former Brockhampton member Romil Hemnani. According to Kevin, he wanted “to make, like, a Sunny Day Real Estate, Nirvana, Modest Mouse type of record. But I wanted it to hit like a rap album.” The album is Abstract’s fourth solo release — unless you count Brockhampton’s penultimate album, The Family.

Here’s everything we know about Kevin Abstract’s new album Blanket.

Release Date

Blanket is out 11/3 via Video Store/RCA. Find more information here.

Tracklist

01. “When The Rope Post 2 Break”
02. “Blanket”
03. “Running Out”
04. “The Greys”
05. “Voyager”
06. “Madonna”
07. “Today I Gave Up”
08. “What Should I Do?”
09. “Mr. Edwards”
10. “Scream”
11. “Real 2 Me”
12. “Heights, Spiders, And The Dark”
13. “My Friend”

Singles

Kevin Abstract has released two official singles so far: “Blanket” and “What Should I Do?

Artwork

Tour

TBA

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of October 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×