Khalid Announced His Upcoming Single ‘Adore U’ And It’s Dropping Soon

Two months ago, former American Teen Khalid returned with the first single from his long-awaited third studio album, “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me.” A brokenhearted ballad warning a potential paramour to stay away for her own safety, the single signaled the next chapter in the story of Khalid is rapidly approaching.

The next page in that chapter will be a follow-up single, “Adore U,” which Khalid announced today on his social media channels, sharing the single artwork and promising its release on June 14th.

Adore U

June 14th

The story continues pic.twitter.com/IQwVLY2o0w — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) June 4, 2024

As with “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me,” Khalid shared a snippet of the song ahead of its release. It takes a more openhearted approach than its predecessor, with Khalid inviting his companion to “fall into my arms.”

Fall into my arms, let me Adore U pic.twitter.com/9kASzN49p1 — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) June 3, 2024

Although the title of Khalid’s album has been known for some time, it’s been through a long gestation process that has seen Khalid slowly work his way toward a version of the project that he feels best serves his artistic vision. Announced in 2021 as Everything Is Changing, the album will be Khalid’s first full-length release since dropping his second album, Free Spirit, in 2019. In the meantime, he released a mixtape, Scenic Drive, in 2021.

“Adore U” is out on 6/14 via RCA.