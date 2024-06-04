khalid
Getty Image
Music

Khalid Announced His Upcoming Single ‘Adore U’ And It’s Dropping Soon

Two months ago, former American Teen Khalid returned with the first single from his long-awaited third studio album, “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me.” A brokenhearted ballad warning a potential paramour to stay away for her own safety, the single signaled the next chapter in the story of Khalid is rapidly approaching.

The next page in that chapter will be a follow-up single, “Adore U,” which Khalid announced today on his social media channels, sharing the single artwork and promising its release on June 14th.

As with “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me,” Khalid shared a snippet of the song ahead of its release. It takes a more openhearted approach than its predecessor, with Khalid inviting his companion to “fall into my arms.”

Although the title of Khalid’s album has been known for some time, it’s been through a long gestation process that has seen Khalid slowly work his way toward a version of the project that he feels best serves his artistic vision. Announced in 2021 as Everything Is Changing, the album will be Khalid’s first full-length release since dropping his second album, Free Spirit, in 2019. In the meantime, he released a mixtape, Scenic Drive, in 2021.

“Adore U” is out on 6/14 via RCA.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Albums Of 2024 So Far
by: Uproxx authors and
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of May 2024
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors