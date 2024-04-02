Khalid Shared The Release Date For ‘Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me,’ Calling It ‘The Start Of A New Chapter’

In late February, Khalid shared a snippet of his long-awaited comeback single “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me,” along with a video compiling performances of the song from various locations. Today, he revealed the song’s impending release date: April 5, calling it, “the start of a new chapter.”

Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me

April 5th

the start of a new chapter pic.twitter.com/Nh0V0oxq8x — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) April 2, 2024

If that’s the case, he sure left the book on the shelf for a long time. Khalid’s last album, Free Spirit, came out in 2019, nearly five years ago. In the meantime, he released a mixtape, Scenic Drive, in 2021, but has kept a relatively low profile in the years since, only emerging last year with the single “Softest Touch” and the Barbie soundtrack cut “Silver Platter.” He also collaborated with Kiana Ledé, Toosii, PNAU, and Dove Cameron in 2023.

During the summer last year, joined Ed Sheeran on tour, although some of his performances had to be nixed due to a car accident.

In February this year, Khalid wrote on Instagram, “I know I’ve been MIA for a minute, but it feels good to be back soon. New Music 2024. New album 2024.” It still remains to be seen if the album will still be called Everything Is Changing, as he insinuated in 2021, but for now, we at least have a new song to look forward to.

“Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me” is out 4/5 via RCA.