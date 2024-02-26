Texas R&B star Khalid promised his long-awaited return earlier this month, and today, he delivered, sharing a snippet of a new single, “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me.” Over a filtered sample of Alicia Keys’ 2009 single “Un-Thinkable (I’m Ready),” Khalid pleads with a future flame, warning her that he’s no good for her. In the snippet video, Khalid and his mic setup appear in different locations around the city, with smooth cuts making a moving collage of a mellow performance.

Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me pic.twitter.com/ncXi4HUghh — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) February 26, 2024

Khalid hadn’t released a solo single since March 2023’s “https://uproxx.com/music/khalid-softest-touch-new-single/Softest Touch,” although he also appeared on songs from the likes of Toosii and Kiana Ledé. He also dropped off a handful of shows for Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour due to a car accident, although it seems he’s since recovered and is in a good place to begin rolling out new music.

That may come in the form of Everything Is Changing, which would be Khalid’s third studio album after his 2017 debut American Teen and its 2019 follow-up Free Spirit. Still, he wasn’t completely silent in the years since Free Spirit‘s release; In December 2021, he released a mixtape, Scenic Drive, which featured appearances from 6lack, Alicia Keys, Ari Lennox, JID, Kiana Ledé, Lucky Daye, Majid Jordan, and Smino.