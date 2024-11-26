Over the weekend, “Heatstroke” singer Khalid was outed by an ex-boyfriend, aspiring singer Hugo D Almonte. But having his sexuality forcibly revealed online was the least upsetting thing in Khalid’s eyes.

Around the same time, Khalid faced several damning accusations including illicit drug use, domestic abuse, and seeking about sex workers to pose as his romantic interest. Today (November 25), Khalid posted a video (viewable here) to X (formerly Twitter) to address the allegations.

“I just wanted to come on and address some things so we can leave it in the past,” he said. “I know I don’t have to, but I feel like it is important for me to speak my side of the situation.”

Khalid first tackled the allegations that he used “pink cocaine,” saying: “I’ve never done cocaine a day in my life. I don’t place myself in those scenarios. I’m not in those surroundings. I [do] smoke week and I drink [alcohol] a little bit. But I’ve never done cocaine a day in my life. For real.”

He then quickly shut down rumors that he hired sex workers or paid people to date him after users online discovered his ex’s OnlyFans account.

Khalid said he ultimately decided to response to the claims because it is “a little triggering seeing the few comments” that “paint him as a manipulative abuser.”

Before the video ended, Khalid addressed the domestic abuse allegations, saying: “It’s triggering because it was the other way around and that’s what hurts the most.”

Hugo D Almonte has not yet replied to Khalid’s statement.