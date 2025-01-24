Earlier this month, it was reported that Kid Cudi’s Los Angeles home had been broken into by a man who took the opportunity to shower and have a meal at the rapper’s expense. Although the home invader was arrested by Los Angeles Sheriffs and charged with felony burglary and theft of utilities, the bizarre details of the incident prompted some fans to make light of Cudi’s misfortune — and he’s not pleased.

On his Instagram Story, Cudi responded to the amused reactions to the break-in, writing:

I see the internets running w things and making jokes this sh*t is not funny. The person that broke into my house was a crazed fan that has been stalking me for years without me knowing. He’s been to shows, events I’ve done in the states and overseas. He drove across the country and broke into my house hoping to talk w me about collabing and ideas he had. There is nothing funny about this. My privacy was violated, and now I have to protect myself. I don’t feel safe now. He rummaged through personal things, my fiance’s stuff, took a shower and ate, all while thinking he was gonna have a conversation w me. This was an unhinged 34-year-old man.

While he reminded fans of his current hiatus from social media, “I’m not online to see the comments,” he also warned, “word got back to me people are making light of this and it’s not okay,” asserting, “If I’m standoffish when u see me in public now, this is why.”

Despite Cudi’s recent run of bad luck, which included a broken foot and a canceled tour, he recently said he was excited to share his new music, which could be happening soon.