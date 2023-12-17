“At The Party” rapper Kid Cudi loves to announce his grandiose plans for the following years with fans online. While many things on his goal board for 2023 came true. Other pursuits, such as his Moon Man’s Landing Festival and Insano album, were delayed. Cudi is notorious for considering things (i.e., his interest in stand-up comedy), but it seems his next set of creative ideas is on track for 2024.

According to a series of posts shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, next year, the entertainer plans on releasing a memoir with a global promotional book tour to support it in addition to his previous musical obligations. “My memoir is called CUDI By Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi. My hope is to drop it next year around September. Going through my life and the journey it has, so far, bringing me so much peace,” wrote the rapper.

“I know this book will inspire you to live your life to the fullest every chance you get, reach for your dreams, and work hard to bring them to reality and keep God close. Because through all the ups and downs, He’s the one that’s never left you alone. My hope is that after you read this, you’ll have the confidence to bet on yourself and strive to live life as a better human on this planet and spread love,” he continued.

Cudi has not released an official date, but he’s sure about the September 2024 time frame based on his interaction with a curious fan.

Cudi made it clear that he wants to fully embrace the published work once it is released with a full-on book tour. “I’ll be doing a little tour to bookstores around the globe doing signings. So, be on the lookout,” urged the songwriter.

This year was huge for memoirs; ask Britney Spears and Jada Pinkett Smith. Cher also hinted at starting her memoir soon.