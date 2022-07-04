Next year would’ve been the 15th anniversary of Kid Cudi’s debut mixtape A Kid Named Cudi. He released the project back in the summer of 2008 and it helped launch him into the rap spotlight thanks to its highlight track, “Day N Nite.” Last year, Kid Cudi announced that the project would be brought onto streaming platforms in the future, and at long last, we finally know when that will happen. In a tweet Cudi shared on Independence Day, he revealed that A Kid Named Cudi will land on streaming platforms in just a couple of weeks on July 15.

July 8th "The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1" (Best of) July 15th "A Kid Named Cudi" I love u. Ur welcome ☺️✌🏾💖 — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) July 4, 2022

"A Kid Named Cudi" dropped July 17th 2008. This official release is 2 days shy of the 14th anniversary. I am so damn excited u all get to enjoy it again, remastered, w all the jams that made people fans from jump. Also, did a new intro. 😌 — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) July 4, 2022

Yes! https://t.co/3pCqOqZWkz — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) July 4, 2022

In a second tweet, Kid Cudi spoke about A Kid Named Cudi finally arriving on DSPs. “‘A Kid Named Cudi’ dropped July 17th 2008,” he wrote. “This official release is 2 days shy of the 14th anniversary. I am so damn excited u all get to enjoy it again, remastered, w all the jams that made people fans from jump. Also, did a new intro.” One fan asked if A Kid Named Cudi would be pressed on vinyl and Cudi happily replied, “Yes!”

"The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1" artwork tomorrow, tracklisting comin Weds. — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) July 4, 2022

In the initial tweet, Cudi also revealed that a project called The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1 will be released on July 8. He added that the project’s artwork will arrive on Tuesday while its tracklist will be shared on Wednesday.

