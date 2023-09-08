Killer Mike’s ‘Maynard Vignette’ Video Pays Homage To An Atlanta Icon With TI, JID, And Jacquees

Just about three months removed from the release of his sixth studio album Michael, Killer Mike has announced the impending release of a deluxe version of Michael alongside a new single, “Maynard Vignette.”

An ode to one of his heroes, former Atlanta mayor Maynard Jackson, “Maynard Vignette” features fellow A-Town rappers JID and T.I., along with singer Jacquees, as Mike reflects on the impact of Jackson’s tenure — and his own.

“I’m a young, Black Maynard, mama gospel singer / Daddy dope slanger, born from the anger,” he raps, while his collaborators also look back on the unlikelihood of their various successes.

Jackson’s success was also unlikely; as the 54th mayor of Atlanta, he was also the first Black mayor of Atlanta and of any major city in the South at a time when sentiments against Black folks in leadership were… let’s just say, “shaky.” He served from 1974 to 1982, then again from 1990 to 1994. His terms were marked by his commitment to public works projects and his work to improve race relations in and around Atlanta.

Mike just wrapped up his High And Holy Tour, while JID is working on multiple follow-ups to his album, The Forever Story. Watch the “Maynard Vignette” video above.